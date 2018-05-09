Speech to Text for Memorial Blood Drive

down his life -- the indiana blood center wanted to do something to honor him. today -- an "officer rob pitts memorial blood drive" was held. it was organized this morning at the sullivan county courthouse. officials say by giving blood -- a person can save up to 3 lives. community members say what better way to honor someone willing to lay down their life -- than to save more. "our community has come together to support. everybody is supporting everybody regarding the fallen office rob pitts. he was the brother of one of my co-workers, so i feel like i'm supporting her too ." the need for blood is constant. if you didn't make it to today's blood drive -- you can still donate in officer pitts' honor by contacting the indiana blood center. officer rob pitts leaves