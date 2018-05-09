Clear

Duke Energy bucket truck signs

Duke Energy bucket truck signs

Posted: Wed May 09 15:28:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 09 15:28:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Duke Energy bucket truck signs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

display of our community coming together. "duke energy" set up a few of their bucket trucks.. just off ohio street on 13-th. across the road.. a banner that reads.. "prayers with the terre haute police department". they need that "now" more than ever, and we continue to thank them for everything they do. because officer pitts gave all and laid
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It