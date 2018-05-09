Speech to Text for A community in silence

words... officer down. here's news 10's kiley thomas with their message of hope. "on friday -- we stood in this apartment complex. squad cars filled this neighborhood.... as chaos broke out. this is where officer rob pitts was shot in the line of duty. today .... the city sits in silence.. as they say goodbye to one of their own." nats traffic/stop lights on a typical day in terre haute.... life moves fast. nat - grind businesses grind through their orders.. nat - construction while consruction crews pave a new path. nat - bell but today -- the city isn't facing the chaos. "i think we all felt oh god please not another officer shot in the line of duty" it's feeling the scars .... "it's hard to believe th has come to be like this" "it's just hard" forced to say goodbye to officer rob pitts. "you really don't know what tomorrow will bring" it's a memory that will stick with the city... "i think the idea of the little boy losing his dad.. it's the most heart wrenching" but not all moments will be bad. "lives have been touched and lives will continue to be touched by this" this silence.....nat ......will eventually leave. but the memory of officer pitts never will. in terre haute -- i'm kiley thomas news 10. and in this tough time-- yet another