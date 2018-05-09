Speech to Text for Officer Pitts 10-42 call

pitts got his final call. this marks his end of watch. news 10's heather good was there as the processional stopped outside t-h-p-d headquarters. she has more from the moving moment. many say the final 10-42 call can be the most heartbreaking moment of a police service. it honors an officer who has done his duty. a community in mourning... nat: first call showing their support for a grieving family... nat: second call lining the street outside terre haute police deparment headquarters. covered sot: sam sarris, family in thpd says, "he's served his duty. he's going home." with baited breathe... we looked on as officer rob pitts got his final call. nat: final call with those words from a vigo county dispatcher... officer rob pitts ... badge number 1-96 ... can rest. a grateful community... still supporting the family of officer pitts and the terre haute police department with their condolences. back to you. [b6]a community in silence-pkg now we turn to the people in terre haute who have been grieving this news.. since those two