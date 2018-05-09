Speech to Text for Services at the Hulman Center

funeral of terre haute police officer, rob pitts. news 10's melissa crash gives us a look back at the emotional ceremony from this morning. "the final salute -- for a brave father, son, brother, uncle and police officer. "we love you rob. we miss you terribly... i miss my friend." officer rob pitts made a lasting impact in his years of service. "how many lives were saved because of rob's dedication? how many crimes were stopped because he was on duty? and how many people were able to sleep at night because they knew rob was there and had their backs?" several state leaders attended... including, indiana state senator joe donelley. saying, quote, "this is a blow to the heart ... " "when everyone else looked and saw danger - he said, i'll take care of it. i've got terre haute's back - i got vigo county's back - i got the valley's back." terre haute mayor, duke bennett said, he's thankful for the thin blue line. "we will ensure that your legacy will live on as you are a true community hero. job well done, officer pitts - i pray that you will rest in peace." terre haute police chief john plasse not only honored officer pitts -- he wanted to share a strong message. "already this year, 27 officers have been killed by gunfire. a significant increase from last year. the murdering of our nation's protectors has got to stop." chief plasse said, officer pitts' was a team leader, he was eager and compassionate. sgt. ryan adamson added -- he was born to be a police officer. "rob knew the life of a police officer could change lives for the better, and he chose that career - to make a difference in those lives." officer pitts' made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the wabash valley. "our hearts are heavy and our minds, and our hearts are exhausted.. every time we hear those words, officer down." badge number 1-96. forever remembered. " at the end of each shift... officers get a final call to show they are "off duty". today...