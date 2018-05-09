Speech to Text for Officer Pitts graveside memorial

rob pitts". "pitts" was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant on friday. we've been covering officer pitts' services on air since 11 this morning. officer rob pitts was laid to rest less than an hour ago. news 10's rondrell moore joins us live from "center ridge cemetery" in sullivan to share more about the services. patrece.. as you can see the scene here at center ridge cemetery is starting to slow down. that's as services for officer rob pitts finished less than an hour ago. amazing grace flag presentation. 5-10 after nat pop as you could hear -- the sound of amazing grace rang throughout the graveside service. that's as the flag presentation ceremony took place-- where ultimately -- thpd chief john plasse presented the american flag to officer rob pitts' family. that was just one part of the emotional service. news 10's garrett brown will have much more on this somber service tonight on news 10. reporting live from sullivan i'm rondrell moore for news 10. [b4]officer rob pitts funeral-pkg today -- family, friends, and first responders said goodbye to the local hero. thousands attended the