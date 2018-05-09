Speech to Text for Part Eight - News 10's Coverage of Officer Rob Pitts' services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

understand this is going to be a very difficult time.. they need the community to come together and support them. thpd has been there for us when we've needed help and we want them to know we're here for them too. --carniations are white, represent a good life and good career; red drop represents blood shed by officer --lead motorcycle rider will be rob's best friend on rob's bike... riders are friends, family, etc. --visual guard with rob basically 24/7, any time family is not near during private time