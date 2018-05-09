Speech to Text for Part Four - News 10's Coverage of Officer Rob Pitts' services

profession is steeped in tradition. officer rob pitts will be laid to rest today with full military honors. a funeral, a procession and a burial that will be full of tradition and history. to help me talk you through all of this tradition is scott ruszkowski. scott is the chief of police in south bend, indiana. he's been chief since 2015. we thank you for taking the time to walk us through this day, the traditions and the history of those traditions. talking: there was a public visitation for fallen terre haute police officer rob pitts on tuesday. there was a line of people at the hulman center of people waiting to pay their respects or officer pitts. the public visitation began on tuesday after a special flag presentation. terre haute police chief john plasse shared some remarks. "officer robert s. pitts courageously stood his post for almost two decades... representing what is best in this society," plasse said. after that, plasse went on to present officer pitts with the flag. a letter from the attorney general of the united states was also shared. it was written in washington d.c. on monday. the letter expressed deepest condolences for an american hero revered by his extended law enforcement family across the country. after the short ceremony, the casket was closed. jon talks about being outside hulman center where funeral is taking place.. on tuesday, dozens of vehicles accompanied officer rob pitts' coach to the hulman center for his visitation. once at the hulman center, officer pitts' casket, draped in the american flag was removed from the coach. he was carried through a tunnel of roughly 300 officers at full salute. they were lining the walkway up to the hulman center. an entire group of officers is dedicated to planning officer pitts' services. they do their part to honor and tribute the officers, family, and community. another thing this team does, they are a personal guard for officer pitts. mcdaniel said that since friday, when pitts lost his life in the line of duty, a guard was immediately put in place. we are outside terre haute police department headquarters along wabash avenue. here is where a memorial - including officer pitts' police car - has been on display to the public. people have been visiting this spot over the past few days to pay respect. some of them have left notes flowers and other keepsakes. i have spoken with some of the people who have visited this memorial. some of them are not even from the wabash valley but heard about the sacrifice officer pitts made for his community and wanted to come and honor him in some small way. the funeral procession will continue down wabash. you will see the coach stop in front of officer rob pitts' police car. then you will hear the final call. a dispatcher with vigo county will radio call to officer rob pitts badge number 1-96. he will not respond. that will signal the officer is out of service his end of watch. we will let you listen in now as the procession draws closer. gone but not forgotten 16- year veteran officer with the terre haute police department rob pitts killed in the line of duty he leaves behind a greiving family including three children his youngest 5-year-old dakota says he misses his dad. no doubt an entire department and community missing him too. patrece and scott back to you in the studio. alia talks about the garrison flag.. it's located the at the sullivan, vigo county line. it's a huge flag hanging from fire trucks that the coach will pass under. it's the largest size of national flag used by the u.s. army and flown on national holidays and special occasions. rondrell talks about what's happening at the cemetery. the procession will be making its way in to the center ridge