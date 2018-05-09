Speech to Text for Part Three - News 10's Coverage of Officer Rob Pitts' services

profession is steeped in tradition. officer rob pitts will be laid to rest today with full military honors. a funeral, a procession and a burial that will be full of tradition and history. to help me talk you through all of this tradition is scott ruszkowski. scott is the chief of police in south bend, indiana. he's been chief since 2015. we thank you for taking the time to walk us through this day, the traditions and the history of those traditions. talking: there was a public visitation for fallen terre haute police officer rob pitts on tuesday. there was a line of people at the hulman center of people waiting to pay their respects or officer pitts. the public visitation began on tuesday after a special flag presentation. terre haute police chief john plasse shared some remarks. "officer robert s. pitts courageously stood his post for almost two decades... representing what is best in this society," plasse said. after that, plasse went on to present officer pitts with the flag. a letter from the attorney general of the united states was also shared. it was written in washington d.c. on monday. the letter expressed deepest condolences for an american hero revered by his extended law enforcement family across the country. after the short ceremony, the casket was closed. jon talks about being outside hulman center where funeral is taking place.. on tuesday, dozens of vehicles accompanied officer rob pitts' coach to the hulman center for his visitation. once at the hulman center, officer pitts' casket, draped in the american flag was removed from the coach. he was carried through a tunnel of roughly 300 officers at full salute. they were lining the walkway up to the hulman center. an entire group of officers is dedicated to planning officer pitts' services. they do their part to honor and tribute the officers, family, and community. another thing this team does, they are a personal guard for officer pitts. mcdaniel said that since friday, when pitts lost his life in the line of duty, a guard was immediately put in place. we are outside terre haute police department