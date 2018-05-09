Speech to Text for Part One - News 10's Coverage of Officer Rob Pitts' services

fallen terre haute police officer rob pitts started moments ago. this is a live picture from inside hulman center. good morning to you... thanks for joining us for our special live coverage today. we will be on-air through the entire funeral for officer pitts. he was shot and killed friday evening at the garden quarter apartments in southern vigo county. here's a look at what we'll be covering for you. we have an expert in the studio to talk us through all aspects of today's services. news 10 also has a crew outside the hulman center. there are live crews stationed along the processional route. i will be at the cemetery in sullivan later as the procession arrives. but right now.. we want to take a couple minutes to reflect on the loss of this officer who gave the ultimate sacrafice. "it's such a huge sacrifice when you put that uniform on just to protect your neighbors." "one of our officers was shot at the scene, that officer is deceased." "we were in four separate cars and i watched my friend get killed" "when we found out that it was rob immediately our hearts were overwhelmed with sorrow." "he's a fine officer who was going towards danger to assist his fellow officers in aprehending a homicide suspect today." "we feel for th department, the family, the brothers, the sisters, the parents, we are just one big family." "we're here to support law enforcement and support terre haute pd and support officer pitts' family i mean this is our worst nightmare come true" "people are engaging with law enforcement and we are losing our lives" "i really is just a terrible situation, a man just going to work, providing for his family." "it's a scary time that we live in, to know that theres a day that you might come home and he might not be there." "rob made such a difference not only in sullivan county but in vigo county, and he made the ultimate sacrifice." "the polic officers of this community are amazing, they're second to none, and we just want to stand by them and support them in their time." "my heart goes out to that family of the officer, i mean, it's sad." "he was a man of character and a man of honor, just made an impact with his service and just the way he lived his life." "they're givin their lives for our community and that's the greatest sacrifice you could give." "we just ask that people say their prayers, hug your loved ones, because you never know when it's your last time." now we head over to patrece dayton who is in-studio with the south bend, indiana police chief. the law enforcement profession is steeped in tradition. officer rob pitts will be laid to rest today with full military honors. a funeral, a procession and a burial that will be full of tradition and history. to help me talk you through all of this tradition is scott ruszkowski. scott is the chief of police in south bend, indiana. he's been chief since 2015. we thank you for taking the time to walk us through this day, the traditions and the history of those traditions. talking: there was a public visitation for fallen terre haute police officer rob pitts on tuesday. there was a line of people at the hulman center of people waiting to pay their respects or officer pitts. the public visitation began on tuesday after a special flag presentation. terre haute police chief john plasse shared some remarks. 