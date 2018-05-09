Speech to Text for 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

theater of terre haute $20/adults, $15/students music & lyrics by william finn book by rachel sheinkin directed by mark frederick an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout- inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. six spellers enter; one speller leaves! at least the losers get a juice box. featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by rachel sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by william finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience. 232-7172 ctth.org may 11, 12, 18, 19 at 8 p.m. may 13, 20 at 2:30 p.m. community theater of terre haute $20/adults, $15/students music & lyrics by william finn book by rachel sheinkin directed by mark frederick an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout- funeral services for a local officer killed in