Wednesday Morning Forecast

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers, mainly in the afternoon. High: 81° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers. Breezy and very mild. Low: 59° Thursday: Mainly sunny. Warm. High: 82°

Posted: Wed May 09 04:59:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 09 05:01:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
