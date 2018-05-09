Clear

Abi Haynes signs with Ball State

Vincennes Lincoln senior to play college basketball at Ball State

Posted By: WTHI Staff

from the wabash valley to sign with a division one school... the vincennes lincoln senior this morning made it official, signing to play college basketball at ball state... the point guard helped the lady alices win three sectional championships.. .. as junior she averaged 11 pointsa nd led the state in assist at 7.6 per game, that helped her first team all-state from the indiana coaches association... abi always knew she had the ability to play at the d1 level, she was drawing interest before two acl injuries sidelined her for the majority of her senior season ..... the road to get back hasn't been easy, that's why today's signing was extra special! honestly not this soon. i thought i was going to go to juco for a year and make sure i'm healed all the way. came pretty soon. i'm speechless. i'm ready to go show what i can do. former sycamore pitcher jake
