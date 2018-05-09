Clear

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Tue May 08 19:38:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 08 19:38:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tuesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 to 5 mph. wednesday a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 40%. wednesday night showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am. mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. south southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 50°
Zionsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Chance of Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

