Clear

Saint Pat's fundraiser

Posted: Tue May 08 19:34:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 08 19:34:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

holds a fundraiser every year! today -- the kids had a fun day to celebrate. families help send letters to people in the community asking for donations. organizers say the kids are very involved with this process. [b18]st pats fundraiser-sot vo i think it really gives them ownership. it's not a funraiser where they're selling stuff and passing it out. they're really writing letters explaining what the money goes towards. the money will be used for things like technology updates, school safety, and educational activities. it's time to share the road with farmers. what you need to keep in
