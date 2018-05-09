Clear

Dakota Pitts receives his father's badge

Posted: Tue May 08 19:33:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 08 19:33:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this is officer pitt's youngest son... 5 year old dakota pitts. tonight police chief john plasse presented dakota with his offical terre haute police department badge. bill sheldon with the "street crimes unit" is assisting the chief in these photos and shared them with news 10. officer rob pitts was also on the "street crimes unit". and "this" picture shows rob pitt's badge. it has been framed as a family keepsake. we're following many other local
