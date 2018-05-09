Speech to Text for Indiana Primary Election 2018

the indiana primary election. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. we have team coverage from across the wabash valley. we'll have updates from "heather good" on the race for the 43rd... "alia blackburn" is standing by live in sullivan county.. and "gary brian" is in the bureau following a sheriff's race. but first, we start with one of the most expensive races in the country. candidates in indiana's u-s senate race have spent millions of dollars in ads. we start our "election alert" with this closely- watched race. news 10's rondrell moore is following the results in the newsroom. the race for senator on this republican ticket has been a wild one. republicans are hoping to take control of this seat in the general election to expand their majority. we have mike braun, todd rokita, and luke messer. the associated press has projected mike braun.. as the upset winner of this primary. braun will face democratic incumbent, joe donnelly in november. and in the other chamber, we have u-s representative, for the 8th congressional district. rachel covington and richard moss are hoping to un-seat incumbent, larry bucshon. larry bucshon is leading this race at last check. william tanoos is running unopposed on the democratic side for this race. reporting live in the newsroom -- rondrell moore, back to you. now we turn to a race at the indiana statehouse. there are quite a few candidates who campaigned for your vote and a chance to represent you in the 43rd district. that's the seat clyde kersey is retiring from. news 10's heather good has been following this race and the issues for weeks. heather, what's the latest? patrece... the field of seven is now down to two. on the democratic side there are 5 candidates. mark bird, norm loudermilk, sylvester edwards... chad overton and tonya pfaff. pfaff is the winner in that race. hoping to take the spot on the republican ticket were isaac deal and darrell "eddie" felling. felling is the winner in that race. both felling and pfaff say they are grateful to voters... and ready for the next step. 6:31:10ish felling says, "moving forward, obviously we've got a long time now between now and the fall. we're going to have a lot of work to do, a lot of people to get in touch with to make sure they understand what our message is going to be moving forward and again, just as that support group grows, it's going to pick up more steam as we move forward." 6:36:10ish pfaff says, "i'll keep campaigning. i'll keep pushing education, economic development and workforce training and i'll work as hard as i can until november 6th." "pfaff" and "felling" say the have respect for each other and the other candidates in the primary race. they're eager to continue talking about issues impacting the 43rd district. back to you. [b6]x live-boxes open sullivan county is our county with the most contested races. that's where we found news 10's alia blackburn. alia... how did things go tonight? [b7]sullivan county elections-live vo here in sullivan county... people told me they're happy the day is finally over.... voters were in for a bit of wait tonight at the sullivan county courthouse .... while the polls closed at 6... voters told me it normally takes around 45 minutes until they see results. but tonight.. they waited nearly two hours. county clerk peggy goodman told me they ran into an issue with the absentee votes. that left them to reach out to not only a neighboring county, but their vendor for some help. sot "first we thought it was an error with our counter and we have a backup. and we used it and it didn't work. so knox county was kind enough to let us use theirs." election officials thank everyone for their patience here in sullivan county... and despite tonight's hiccup, they said they'll be ready for the fall. reporting from sullivan county, i'm alia blackburn... here in vigo county, the sheriff's race has gotten a bit of attention. current sheriff "greg ewing" cannot run for a third term. on the democratic side, hoping to take ewing's place is current terrre haute police chief, john plasse. he took this one easily...with 88 percent of the vote. and, on the flip side.. "benjamin pence" came out on to over "jack simmons". that means "pence" will face "plasse" in november. another law enforcement race in the valley tonight comes from knox county. that's where voters are deciding on a candidate to replace "mike morris" on the republican ticket. news 10's gary brian is in knox county tonight. he has the latest results.. . a committee appointed mike morris knox county sheriff in 2009. he cannot run for a third term. that means he needs replaced on the republican ticket in this race. here's a look at how things are stacking up... doug vantlin has secured the nomination tonight. he received two thousand seven hundred and seventy eight votes. coming in second was mike fisher with one thousand eight hundred and one votes. i caught up with vantlin, who says it's always been a goal of his to become sheriff. "it's been a long road to get hear. and i've had a lot of family and friends to give support. it's been a long road and it's finally culminated in this so, it's good." there's only one person on the democratic ticket for sheriff here in knox county. that's current county coroner, brian hagen. reporting live in vincennes i'm gary brian... news 10. we're following many other local races tonight. we'll show you some others later in the show. but right now --- we want to continue our coverage on a local officer killed in the line of