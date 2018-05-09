Speech to Text for West Vigo softball picks up WIC road win

diamond.... fourth inning lyric krause slaps a hit past a sullivan defense that was playing for a bunt... emma stevens races home from second to tie the game at one... things could have been worse for sullivan but abbey war-dell makes a great running catch in left to save a couple runs for the lady arrows... fifth inning....hannah lewis the perfect bunt for west vigo, she's safe at first.... sullivan tries to get michele parker at third but they throw the ball away.... west vigo would score twice in the fifth... west vigo hangs on to win five-four at sullivan...