Speech to Text for West Vigo baseball beats Sullivan

in class 3a met tonight, as seventh ranked west vigo visited number 10 sullivan... these two battled with first place in the wic west division on the line... sullivan pitcher alex cooks was dialed in early....he had seven strike outs in the first three innings... fourth inning....west vigo down one, but threatening with two on.....daniel minton singles up the middle to tie the game at two .... jake lautenschlager was throwing gas.... the west vigo star pitcher picks up one of his 13 k's in the game..... move to the seventh... evan newman breaks up the two-two tie with an rbi double to left ......dane andrews scores easily from second.... next up was kalbe hannahs and this was a huge at bat, hannahs gives the vikings a two- run advantage.... and that was big, because in the bottom half of the inning... kaleb thrasher goes yard.....that solo shot clears the fence in left.... sullivan down a run .... and that's how this one would end....west vigo hangs on to win four-three.... the vikings win.... means northview, sullivan and west vigo all tie for the wic west division title, but the arrows win the tiebreaker and the division... sullivan will play indian creek next week in the wic baseball championship game... west vigo and sullivan also met on the softball