Speech to Text for Be careful around farmers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

involved in "92" fatal crashes across the nation. "6"of those have been in indiana. news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to explain motorists should keep caution on the road, with warmer weather. that's right, with higher temperatures----more farmers will be out in their fields. and---this means slow-moving farm equipment will be on the roads. the national highway traffic safety administration says to remember to -be careful when passing -do not pass in a "no passing zone" -and---avoid tailgating---as farm equipment might have to make abrupt stops along the road. nat "usually 6 o clock in the morning..." from sunrise...to sunset.... this is where brad burbank can be found.... nat warmer temperatures--- means it's planting season. nat burbank is laying down seeds for corn and soy beans. "farmers are working hard to get it in and hopefully get in before it rains." he's using heavy equipment to get from point a to b... "it scares you a little bit from the stand point of them getting hurt." going from dirt to road---comes with caution. "you'll always have that one that comes out and is going full speed." burbank says drivers flying by in an effort to get past the machinery makes the road more dangerous for everyone. "all of our equipment has a slow moving vehicle sign which is the orange triangle." farm equipment must have a "red-triangle shaped reflector"---by law---to warn drivers their equipment is on the road. nat these vehicles travel at speeds no higher than 25 miles an hour. nat "farmers are always worried about the safety of their friends, family, but also the general public." "farmers are always worried about the safety of their friends, family, but also the general public." we'll have more information on our website at information on our website at