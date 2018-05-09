Clear

Free carwashes

law enforcement officers" and "1st responders". this includes: "area car washes". they're offering "free car washes" to any emergency vehicles participating "in officer rob pitts' funeral procession". //// "dirt busters" is offering "free washes". "that offer".. is good both today and tomorrow. /// "crew car wash".. is also offering washes tomorrow starting at "7"- o'clock in the morning. "sunshine" and "warm temperatures" headlining our weather story on
