Police coverage in Terre Haute and Sullivan County

to help in any way they can. this includes.. taking that department's calls.. so, "their officers" can attend services. news 10's.. "jon swaner".. breaks down .. "how calls for police service in terre haute".. will be handled over the next couple days. //////// several police agencies from the surrounding area will volunteer their time to serve in the city of terre haute. that's to allow city police officers the chance to attend serivces for officer pitts. law enforcement officers from the vigo county sheriff's office, indiana state police and surrounding agencies agreed to cover all police calls for service in the city of terre haute. that started at 7 this morning and will last until 7 thursday morning. state police also tell us troopers from the evansville district will be watching over the homes of the pitts family over the next couple of days. during the funeral procession, troopers will also be present at each intersection starting on south side of terre haute stretching down to the cemetery in sullivan. at the cemetery, officers from the indiana state police's commercial vehicle enforcement division will help park cars for graveside services. the state police are also providing an honor guard for these services. also, sullivan county sheriff clark cottom told us that the knox county sheriff's office has offered to cover calls in his county during all services. pitts is from sullivan county. many of the officers from there were friends of his and wanted to attend his services. back to you. ///////// during this difficult time.. many local businesses .. are offering their services "to