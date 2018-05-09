Speech to Text for The guard detail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. met with one of those officers today.. who shares "how great of an honor it is".. to do this.. for one of their own. "lacey"... /////// susie-- today i spoke to indiana conservation officer scott mcdaniel. he's part of the indiana fraternal order of police incident and memorial team. mcdaniel says the team assists agenices that have a fallen officer in the state. they help to pay honor and tribute to the officer, the family, and community. another feature of this team -- is a personal guard for officer rob pitts. mcdaniel shares that since friday when officer pitts fell in the line of duty-- a guard was immediately put in place. he says from then on -- pitts has never been left alone. this includes the hospital, the morgue, the funeral home, and the hulman center. //////// "no matter how large or how small, city, state, county, marshal's agency, it doesn't matter. but all of those officers in any of those agencies that fall in the line of duty, get the same honors and tribute to make sure that the family knows how much we appreciate the sacrifice that they have made." ///////// mcdaniel says the fop incident and memorial team will continue to help with every remaining step in officer pitts' services. he says officer pitts will be guarded until he is laid to rest tomorrow at center ridge cemetery in sullivan. back to you. ///////// "tomorrow".. "funeral