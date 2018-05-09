Clear

Procession to Hulman Center

Posted: Tue May 08 14:20:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

hulman center this morning "for his visitation". ////// /////// //////// once at the hulman center.. "officer pitts' casket".. drape in the american flag.. "was removed from the coach". he was then carried through a tunnel of roughly "300"-officers "at ful salute". they were lining the walk-way up to the hulman center. "the scene" was "a somber" and "respectful one".. dismissed after pitts' casket.. was delivered into the building. //////// /////// "honor guard, officers, at ten huh. silence dismiss." //////// "an entire group of officers".. is dedicated "to planning officer pitts' services".
