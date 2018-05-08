Clear

The Little Mermaid

Terre Haute North Vigo High school is presenting The Little Mermaid in the high school auditorium.

north vigo high school musicals. disney's the little mermaid terre haute north vigo high school auditorium in a magical kingdom fathoms below, a beautiful young mermaid longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. adapted from disney's 2008 broadway production, this show features the hit songs "part of your world," "she's in love," and the oscar- winning "under the sea." thursday & friday: 7 p.m. saturday: 3 p.m. $10/ticket 462-4312
