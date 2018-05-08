Clear

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Light breeze. High: 79° Tuesday night: A cloud or two. Wind becoming SE. Low: 54° Wednesday: Scattered showers early. Some storms possible in the afternoon. High: 80°

Posted: Tue May 08 03:08:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 08 05:03:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
A warm and sunny Tuesday
