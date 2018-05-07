Clear

Vance Edmondson steps down at Clay City

Edmondson won 108 games during career at Clay City

Posted: Mon May 07 20:38:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 07 20:38:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Vance Edmondson steps down at Clay City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ever had has resigned .... vance edmondson has stepped down at clay city.... in nine years in racked up 108 victories...from 2012 to 2015 he guided the eels to four straight sectional championships, that had only been done one other time in school history... clay city boys basketball has only won three regoinal championships and two came under edmondson ... the eels won back to back regional titles for the first time in school history in 2014 and 2015.... the cavaliers tonight swept the top seed in the eastern conference in the toronto raptors, four-nothing
