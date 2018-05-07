Speech to Text for Vance Edmondson steps down at Clay City

ever had has resigned .... vance edmondson has stepped down at clay city.... in nine years in racked up 108 victories...from 2012 to 2015 he guided the eels to four straight sectional championships, that had only been done one other time in school history... clay city boys basketball has only won three regoinal championships and two came under edmondson ... the eels won back to back regional titles for the first time in school history in 2014 and 2015....