Speech to Text for Mosquito Dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

humidity mean more mosquitos. and the worry of mosquito- borne illnesses. storm team 10's brady harp has details on how to keep you and your family safe. vigo county health department officials say this year has been colder than normal so far - and that has reduced the amount of mosquitoes for the first part of the season. roni rozina: "it definitely prolonged the season a little bit but now that it's warm you're going to start seeing a lot more of them now." a recent report from the center for disease control and prevention say that diseases that are transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes and other insects have tripled in the last several years. vigo county health department officials say they are regularly testing for diseases like the west nile virus. rozina: "we have these areas of water that we test and they pick out the mosquitoes and then they send them out to the state if they test positive for anything we go back to those pools and treat them for that." officials say the wabash valley usually has a large amount of mosquitoes and standing water - only makes the situation worse. rozina: "something they could do is not leave any standing water in their yards because that stagnated water is a breeding ground for mosquitos so doing that to keep the breeding ground out of your yard." rozina says to wear protective clothing when the sun sets and to always have bug spray handy. rozina: "long sleeves and pants around dusk and dawn because that's the most active time for mosquitoes and then of course using repellant with deet in it." healthcare officials say to make sure you get treated immediately if you suspect you have an illness transmitted by mosquitoes. kevin orpurt will have your weather forecast when we come back.