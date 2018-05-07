Speech to Text for Vigo County Deputy passes away

also mourning the loss of a long-time lieutenant tonight. late this afternoon, the vigo county sheriff's office told us about the death of ron chickadaunce. retired lieutenant chickadaunce served vigo county for than 36 years. he unexpectedly passed away yesterday morning at a local hospital. chickadaunce was recovering from injuries he received in a fall last month. we've also learned of funeral service information. visitation will take place at debaun funeral home in terre haute. it'll happen wednesday from 4 until 8 in the evening. and again on thursday from 10 until 11 in the morning. at that time, services will begin. turning to the weather department...