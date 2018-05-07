Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation meeting

are feeling the loss of officer rob pitts. including the vigo county school corporation. news 10s alia blackburn attended tonight's school board meeting... that's where school board leaders held a moment of silence in his honor. superintendent danny tanoos said officer rob pitts worked several events for and inside vigo county schools. during the bomb scare at terre haute north last year -- he told me pitts was one of the responding officers. it's because of people like him -- that tanoos says vigo county schools are much safer. "knowing him... you wouldn't have found a nicer person... not a police officer... not a human... just a human being... you wouldn't have found a more fine.. dedicated .. human being." kind words followed a moment of silence at tonight's school board meeting. superintendent danny tanoos shared a glimpse of what officer rob pitts was like with the audience. he said during his time working with him -- pitts was a model person as well as police officer. for tanoos -- he says it's one of the many reasons that this loss hits so close to home. "having had my dad being a police officer and seeing the kind of work that they do for us... it's heroic in many ways and the public doesn't see what they do every day. for us it's a loss for the community ... it's a great loss for the thpd but its really a loss for the school system." the school corporation continues to honor officer pitts' memory... on their marquee display -- outside of the administration building -- it reads "rest in peace officer rob pitts". you can find it on wabash avenue -- back to you. the law enforcement community