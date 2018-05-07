Speech to Text for Honoring Officer Rob Pitts

missing his dad tonight. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we continue our coverage tonight... remembering officer rob pitts. news 10's heather good is live at the memorial at terre haute police headquarters. she has more on what the public wants the family of officer pitts to know. patrece... i told you earlier about 5-year-old dakota pitts and his message to his dad. since then so many people have responded with messages of their own for the family and terre haute police department. some... still paying there respects at this memorial. covered: john leach, father, says, "they're giving their lives for our community and that's the greatest sacrifice you could give." days after terre haute police officer rob pitts was killed in the line of duty... people from across the region continue to pay their respects... bringing notes... flowers... and keepsakes to this memorial. a local man and his son placed flowers on the hood of officer pitts' car because they say it's the right thing to do. john leach, father, says, "i think it shows that our community absolutely supports the police department here and we have nothing but love for them, nothing but love for them and we've got their back a hundred and ten percent." jaxon leach, son, says, "i think it's real great. it shows a lot of support. a lot of work has been done here just to make sure that this guy is happy up there." they have a message for a grieving family and police force. jaxon leach, son, says, "if somebody's watching this that's a police officer, they're really nice people. in fact, i'm gonna give a salute for anyone who is a police officer." john leach, father, says, "we love you guys. keep up the good work. terre haute loves ya." dakota's mom told me he likes watching the news reports were people are honoring his dad. you can still post your condolences online. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. many of "you" are asking about services for officer pitts. there "will"