Speech to Text for May 7th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spring football game.... that's a beautiful finger tips grab, his hands are like stick-em.. you can't field second base any better than jarrod watkins does .....wow the sycamore takes away a base hit with the great diving snag.... speaking of taking away a hit, that's what paris shortstop andrew littleton does and i love the old school derek jeter spin and fire, that's an awesome play andrew .... northview shortstop trey shaw shows off his athleticism with this leaping catch.... are you kidding me trey....usually the most athletic kids play short and you see why here.... next up...its a bird, it's a plane....not its owen findley.... the terre haute south sohpomore makes the ridiculous dving catch in foul territory..... i think that's the best outfield play i've seen so far this season, tip of the cap to you owen... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next rick's rallies... here's