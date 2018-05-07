Speech to Text for Romero Harris healthy for Sycamores

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana state took took two of three at southern illinois, thanks in large part to romero harris... after missing more than a moth with a broken bone in his hand the isu junior returned last week and was huge in the sycamores series at the salukis... harris was five for 10 against siu, with two homers and six rbi in the series... harris now has seven homers this season in just 20 games....head coach mitch hannahs is thrilled to have romero's power back in the lineup.... he's just a very physical young man that we brought in from a junior college. that has a lot of power. still learning to play a defensive position. so i'd say his bat is his strength. he sure made it tough to take him back out of the lineup. the cavaliers tonight will be looking