A duck with a new foot

our pets mean the world to us.. so when something happens to them.. we want to do whatever we can "to help". the storm team's "chris piper".. talked with a local high school.. who helped give a life back.. to a not-so- common feathered friend. /////////// it's not exactly what you'd expect. yes, this duck is a household pet, and it's life was turned upside down in an accident. "well the duck lost its whole bottom of its foot, and wasn't walking. it was hobbling around, but it really was not walking." aflac the duck was in an accident at home, causing him to lose his right foot. when the owner reached out to the industrial arts teacher at effingham high school, he and his students came up with a way to help. "she went to the veterinarian to see what they could do to help out, and she recommended that she got ahold of the high school students to make a ducks foot." the students learn about, and use 3-d printing. they make a model of the foot, then the piece is made out of hard plastic. "it will last forever. yeah, it's plastic, so, it's not gonna wear off or anything like that." and totten says, being able to help on something like this makes everything worth it. "very rewarding for the students. because, not only are they gonna see it on news, social media has been a huge hit. we've had all kinds of people look at it. we're over five hundred thousand viewers on this duck." and in time, aflac will get used to his new foot. reporting in effingham illinois, chris piper, storm team 10. ////////// they say.. the owner "of aflac" has had him for about a year.. and they hope "his new foot" helps him