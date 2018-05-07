Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. [d3]weather quiz question-fs here's a look at today's weather around 47. north northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 47. north northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 47. north northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 47. north northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 47. north northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. around 47. north northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday sunny, with a high near 78. calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 53. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.