Speech to Text for Knox County Voter Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more on what that means for tomorrow's election. "early voting came to an end at noon today here in knox county. and if the numbers are any indication, this vote means a lot to the residents. fifteen hundred knox county residents voted early this year. that's up from eleven hundred in twenty fourteen. "i figured it was going to be busy because it started out the first day we had like forty voters and normally first day we don't even have two or three." with the high early voting turnout, knox county clerk terri allen says they are prepared for tuesday. "we get our food ordered for tomorrow for in here. we get all of our equipment out and everybody is picking up stuff today. so, i think we're going to run pretty smooth." allen expects a high turnout for tuesday. when going to vote, allen advises to make a plan before heading out the door. "they may have to wait a little bit. if they come early, like usually six to eight, is kind of busy because people go before work. in the evening, usually four to six is busy. so if they can go on their lunch hour or in between it might be easier for them." "now the big races here in knox county are the assessors race and sheriff's race on the republican ticket. and of course you will be able to see those results right here on news ten. back to you." in vigo county, early voting lasted for almost a month.. news 10's kylee stewart was there this morning where voting was taking place.. she tells us how the polls were shaping up this afternoon ......