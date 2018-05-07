Speech to Text for Opioid Treatment Center in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10's abby kirk is live at the first ever "opioid recovery center" in terre haute. she explains how this treatment will ultimately impact the community. yes, people who needed recovery locally had to drive as far as indianapolis for treatment. governor, eric holcomb says it was his goal to have an opioid treatment program within an hour drive from every county in the state of indiana. it's a fight against opioid abuse--- "if you really want to become sober from opioids. this is the treatment for you." for the first time---a recovery center will be in vigo county. doctor, jennifer hutchens, says there has been a need for this type of recovery for nearly "10" years now. "if you really want to become sober from opioids. this is the treatment for you." "western indiana recovery services"---"offi ciall y" opened it's doors for treatment monday. the facility partnered with "the hamilton center" and "sagamore medical recovery services...." ....to create a treatment plan---that combines the drug "methadone" and "behavior counseling----ta ckling both the physical and mental side of the recovery. "this treatment may not be for everyone. but it is right for those who really really need it. right? and so to be able to offer this among the menu of other things is very important." medical director, doctor christian shaw says he is excited to finally launch a treatment---that he believes is lacking in the fight against the opioid epedemic. "you just give them the tools and you watch them come from such a struggling, painful life to really recovering. and it really is a special and rewarding experience." a waiting room is what patients will see when they first walk through the doors. nat a tech savy check-in makes appointments easy to navigate. nat there are "five" dosing stations---- an area for group therapy, and rooms for one on one counseling. where patients can be "pro- active" with in their recovery. "they are able to better parents to their children, they are able to keep their families together. they are able to live functional lives." the facility is currently accepting appointments. we will have their contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. we're still in the middle of prom