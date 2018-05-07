Clear

Dugger drunk driving simulation

Posted: Mon May 07 15:59:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 07 15:59:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

season here in the wabash valley. students at one local school learned an important lesson. the "duggar fire department" hosted a simulation at "duggar high school". it showed students what could happen if they drink and drive. the simulation included two car accidents. helicopters, ambulances and the sullivan fire department were on hand as well. prom is friday may 11th for dugger high school students.
