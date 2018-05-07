Clear

The need for community support

Posted: Mon May 07 15:52:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 07 15:52:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

support to officer pitts, his family, and local law enforcement. all flags at homes and businesses should be flying at half-staff now. they should remain lowered until sunset on the day of burial, which is wednesday. "this" is video from the flag at the terre haute police department today. officer support groups say this display of respect is important. [b8]need for ofcr community support-sot the visual ways to show respect for rob and his family, for his sacrifice to this community, laying his life down to save and protect those who live in terre haute and in this county. if you own a business, you could change your sign to a message of support. sometimes, schools and other groups spell out messages in a chain-link fence using cups. community members can also line the procession route on wednesday. officer pitts leaves behind children.
