Getting ready for services

pitts in many ways. as news 10's lacey clifton shares many are turning to flowers, and kind words. that's right -- many hands have been busy all day working on various floral arrangements for officer pitts. one local flower shop tells me orders for officer pitts started coming in first thing saturday morning -- and haven't stopped since. a heart-felt gesture in full bloom. "really lets them know that you're thinking of them and really trying to help them get through this tough time." that's as orders to honor fallen thpd officer rob pitts are flowing into maggie and moe's poplar flower shop. owner molly barrett says each arrangement is a labor of love. "it kind of hits a little closer to home when something like this happens. my brother-in-law is a sergeant with the terre haute police department, and his wife is retired from the terre haute police department. we have a cousin on the state police department." the flower shop's prep room is a sea of white and blue. one special piece sticks out -- as support comes from many miles away. "we had received an order from the new york yankees. just sharing their sorrow and condolences to the pitts family. they want to make sure that people know it touches people outside of where we are. barrett shares 1500 white carnations were requested of another company for pitts' services. she says her shop and others have offered a helping hand to fill that large order. "we wanted to make sure that on short notice the wholesalers we work with would be able to deliver that many flowers in one particular color to one place. we all use different suppliers, so we wanted to say, 'hey if we can help you by getting a certain number of them let us know, give us a call'." growing closer together in partnership -- to back the blue. "officers risk their lives every day and they just want to recognize that." in terre haute, lacey clifton, news 10. barrett says they are working to get arrangements in officer pitts' honor delivered as soon as possible. she says the earlier you are able to place your order, the better. "you" can show your