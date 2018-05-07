Speech to Text for Funeral plans and procession route

asking about services for officer pitts. there "will" be a "public" visitation. the public viewing will be tomorrow from 2 to 7 p-m at hulman center in terre haute. the funeral will be wednesday starting at 11 a-m. news 10 will be carrying that funeral service "live" on air and online. here is are detailed maps of the funeral procession from hulman center to sullivan where officer pitts will be laid to rest. from hulman center...the funeral coach will travel south down 13th street to erie canal road. continuing south to mcdaniel road and then onto state road 6-41 south. the procession will exit off 6- 41 and get on u-s highway 41. taking 41 to sullivan. then once in sullivan....the procession will proceed from 41 onto section street. finally... from section street to washington street. then onto wolfenberger to johnson. officer pitts will be laid to rest at "center ridge cemetary" on johnson street in sullivan. people are honoring fallen thpd officer rob