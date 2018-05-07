Speech to Text for Officer Rob Pitts' son has a message for his dad

of terre haute police officer rob pitts. condolences to his family.. and "brothers and sisters in blue" have been shared "in many ways". now.. "officer pitts' youngest child" .. has a message for you. news 10's "heather good" is "live" outside police headquarters. she joins us now with more on a moving note. rondrell and patrece... we at news 10 have been in communication with the family of officer pitts through his extended family in terre haute police. understandably... they are not ready to publically comment on their loss... and we want them to be able to grieve ... together... in private. we did -- however -- get a special message to share with you. this is 5-year-old dakota pitts. his mother -- josie huff -- tells me he has been watching the news and enjoys seeing the people who have showed up to honor his dad -- officer rob pitts. he has been visiting his dad's car outside thpd headquarters since the memorial was errected because -- as he puts it -- "me and my dad really liked this car." dakota has a special message -- his mothers says -- he thinks will help his dad "see from heaven" ... dakota says... "dear dad, i love you and i miss you so much." his mom adds... he says his heart hurts because it is broken. dakota... we know you are hurting and we know many others are hurting with you. for all of you watching... i'd ask that you share your messages of love with dakota. we will have this story on our website. comment... and let him know he is not alone in his grief. back to you. //////// many of "you" are