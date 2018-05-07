Clear

Autopsy on Christopher Wolfe

Autopsy results on Christopher Wolfe

Posted: Mon May 07 15:42:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 07 15:42:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Autopsy on Christopher Wolfe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the"suspect" in the investigation. the vigo county coroner's office released the autopsy results for "christopher wolfe". he's the man suspected of shooting and killing officer pitts. the coroner said "wolfe" died of a gunshot wound. those shots were fired at the garden quarter apartment complex in vigo county. the apartment belonged to wolfe's girlfriend. that's 18-year-old "lakrista julian". "julian" faces charge for obstruction of justice. she remains at the vigo county jail. her bond is set at 25-thousand dollars. [b3]x team coverage-vo the valley continues to mourn the death
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It