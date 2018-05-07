Speech to Text for Autopsy on Christopher Wolfe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the"suspect" in the investigation. the vigo county coroner's office released the autopsy results for "christopher wolfe". he's the man suspected of shooting and killing officer pitts. the coroner said "wolfe" died of a gunshot wound. those shots were fired at the garden quarter apartment complex in vigo county. the apartment belonged to wolfe's girlfriend. that's 18-year-old "lakrista julian". "julian" faces charge for obstruction of justice. she remains at the vigo county jail. her bond is set at 25-thousand dollars. [b3]x team coverage-vo the valley continues to mourn the death