Speech to Text for Bridgeton Art & Wine Festival

fair dates: saturday, may 12th; bridgeton, indiana 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. free admission bridgeton's art & wine fair! artists at the 1878 barn, artisan's barn at the mill, and in the back of collom's general store. wine tasting 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the 1878 barn. new this year, art lessons with delores collings at noon! call 765-548-2760 for art class reservations, or 765-548-2136 for general information. facebook about bridgeton art & wine.