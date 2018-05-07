Clear

Monday Morning Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 74° Monday Night: Mostly clear, a cool night. Low: 46° Tuesday: Sunny and nice again. High: 75°

Posted: Mon May 07 03:07:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 07 03:10:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high in the mid-70s. tonight, it'll be a bit on the chilly side. good fire weather. lows in the mid-40s. same setup tomorrow, sunshine, with a high at 74. little warmer tomorrow night, lows stay in the low 50s. there's a slight rain chance on wednesday, high at 78. better chances coming wednesday night. [j3]pm chad overton profile-open pkg weather to start the week -- sunny today, a calm breeze, high in the mid-70s. tonight, it'll be a bit on the chilly side. good fire weather. lows in the mid-40s. same setup tomorrow, sunshine, with a high at 74. little warmer tomorrow night, lows stay in the low
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
A pleasant night and a great Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It