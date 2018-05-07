Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take over through the day tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 70's. expect a really nice day tomorrow. tomorrow night clear conditions will continue but it will be cool. lows will be in the 40's. good evening.. golfers all over the wabash valley hit the course on a beautiful day today.. but many in daviess county were s will develop sporadically through the area this evening. skies will gradually clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take over through the day tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 70's. expect a really nice day tomorrow. tomorrow night clear conditions will continue but it will be cool. lows will be in the 40's. good evening.. golfers all over the s will develop sporadically through the area this evening. skies will gradually clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take s will develop sporadically through the area this evening. skies will gradually clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take over through the day tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 70's. expect a really nice day tomorrow. tomorrow night clear conditions will continue but it will be cool. lows will be in the 40's. s will develop sporadically through the area this evening. skies will gradually clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take over through the day tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 70's. expect a really nice day tomorrow. tomorrow night clear conditions will continue but it s will develop sporadically through the area this evening. skies will gradually clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take over through the day tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 70's. expect a really s will develop sporadically through the area this evening. skies will gradually clear moving through the night tonight and lows will drop to the upper 40's. mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions take over through the day tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 70's. expect a really nice day tomorrow. tomorrow night clear conditions will continue but it s will develop sporadically