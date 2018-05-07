Speech to Text for THPD Chief Plasse shares words following Officer Pitts' death

says they appreciate the outpouring of support following the loss of officer rob pitts. those words came from chief john plasse. he issued a statement on his facebook page earlier today. in part -- chief plasse said "to those that didn't know rob -- i apologize because you didn't know just how special of a guy he was." plasse went on to say that he was a respected officer -- who people looked up to and other officers wanted to be like. you can view chief plasse's full statement online at wthi- tv-dot-com. services for officer rob pitts have been set.