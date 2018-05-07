Clear
THPD Chief Plasse shares words following Officer Pitts' death

THPD Chief John Plasse issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday.

says they appreciate the outpouring of support following the loss of officer rob pitts. those words came from chief john plasse. he issued a statement on his facebook page earlier today. in part -- chief plasse said "to those that didn't know rob -- i apologize because you didn't know just how special of a guy he was." plasse went on to say that he was a respected officer -- who people looked up to and other officers wanted to be like. you can view chief plasse's full statement online at wthi- tv-dot-com. services for officer rob pitts have been set.
