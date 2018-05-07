Speech to Text for Sullivan community mourns loss of Officer Rob Pitts

top headlines tonight ... that's as many throughout the wabash valley gathered to honor officer rob pitts.... officer pitts died friday night after responding to an investigation in vigo county... since then -- the wabash valley has mourned the loss of this fallen officer. news 10's garrett brown travelled to sullivan county tonight... he shows us how people there are honoring his memory. saturday night the city of terre haute held a vigil for officer pitts. all gathering to honor this officer who served the community. but sunday night another community gathered for reflection. that's because sullivan also served as home for this fallen hero. chief deputy jason bobbitt had known officer rob pitts almost his entire life. both of them living in sullivan county. "he's the same age as me. i don't know if he had his birthday yet but im fourty six and we graduated high school together." pitts also served alongside deputy bobbitt for roughly five years as part of the sullivan city police department. that's why hearing the news of his passing was even more difficult. "being close to home knowing rob my whole life, it really hit home." it's a feeling shared by the whole community of sullivan. friends, family, and fellow officers from multiple agencies came together at the sullivan county courthouse. all remembering the life of officer pitts and the impact he made on the community. "it was unbelievable. you know a small community coming together for one of them that lived here and served to protect another town and here they are supporting one of their own." "and he made such a difference here in this community and his service not only here in this community but to family, friends and even strangers. he was a man of character and a man of honor." a man of honor that brought the community of sullivan together. all so they can pay their respects to someone who not only once protected them. but who was a friend to all. "but rob was a great man and friend. great classmate, great brother, policeman. i mean, he'll be missed." in sullivan, garrett brown. news 10. another vigil for officer rob pitts was held in parke