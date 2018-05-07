Speech to Text for Murphy Memorial Golf Outing

in daviess county were hacking away for more than just a fun afternoon. trees line country oaks golf club in montgomery.. a place that's special to trey showalter and kendall murphy.. "we both got our first jobs here when we were 16. and he's been my golf partner ever since i started playing." the duo hit plenty of shots over.. and some into.. the water on the 18th hole .. "once may hit, we didn't see him much anyway. he was always golfing. he loved this kind of stuff." but now.. showalter has to tee off without kendall murphy.. "the way we get through it is we do things like this. we get together and remember kendall the way he would want us to be remembering. so i think this has been helpful for a lot of people." murphy was a volunteer firefighter and the freshman basketball coach at barr- reeve.. but.. nearly six months ago.. he was killed in accident while responding to a call.. and since that day.. his parents dwayne and katrina say they've been embraced by the community.. "it's never- ending. they just keep giving and keep lifting us up in prayer. and the love and support from everyone. and it's not just montgomery or barr-reeve. it's southern indiana." and that support continued this weekend at the murphy memorial golf outing.. where more than a hundred players hit the links to carry on his legacy .. "kendall served other people his whole entire life. this is just something that is just showing service to our kids at barr-reeve, which is something he was really passionate about." the money raised from the outing is starting something special at barr-reeve .. the kendall murphy viking promise scholarship.. it gives every kindergarten student $100 in a college savings fund.. a head start for the future.. "it's like the good lord knew what he was doing. he took kendall from us, but this what we're going to do to keep kendall's name going." planting seeds out of tragedy to help the kids of montgomery flourish.. "i know he's with us here today." the outing was a big success.. raising more than 14- thousand dollars for the kendall murphy viking promise scholarship.. and they're not done yet.. the community will gather for a 5-k in murphy's honor coming up in june.