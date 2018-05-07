Speech to Text for The Run for the 43rd: Tonya Pfaff

for indiana house of representatives. news 10's heather good met with the candidates... to help you prepare for election day. we continue our coverage of "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" with democrat tonya pfaff. she's been a terre haute math teacher for more than twenty years. now democrat tonya pfaff wants to take her experience in public education with her to the state house to address challenges in the region. pfaff says there are three things she wants to do to improve the local economy. first... improve communication to better serve business already here. second... agressivley look for new business to bring to the area. pfaff says, "and the third thing is we need to grow our own. so, like, launch terre haute has done a good job of starting but they need more resources. they need more support and we just need to encourage entrepenueralship because the economy is changing." talking school safety... pfaff says there needs to be more security and it needs to be fully funded. heather says, "you mentioned the idea of arming teachers. are you for or against that idea? pfaff says, "i am against it. so, i was in the military. i'm a sharp shooter. i have no problem with guns, however, to me, guns bring more violence and you know, being in the school everyday, i don't think my high school students want me carrying a weapon." pfaff says there are several areas that need addressed to fight the drug epidemic. she says there needs to be more work force training and better access to treatment. with campaign coverage you can count on, heather good, news 10. to see the full interview with candidate tonya pfaff ... and